Mayor Wu Announces Paul F. Burke as Fire Commissioner

 2 days ago

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointment of longtime Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke as Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. He will officially begin in his new role tomorrow.

“Paul is a trusted leader in this department and has served in many roles leading our fire response,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m proud to welcome this Roslindale native into leadership as a partner to build a healthy environment for our firefighters and a diverse, connected workforce serving our communities in moments of need.”

"It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department," said Commissioner Paul F. Burke. "I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city."

Commissioner Burke has been a member of the Boston Fire Department for 32 years, having served in multiple leadership capacities. Most recently he served as Deputy Chief, Fleet and Facilities where he was responsible for all Boston Fire Department vehicles and buildings, including budget, purchases, maintenance, safety, and renovations.

Previously, Commissioner Burke served as a Technical Rescue District Chief with responsibility for managing technical rescues and emergencies throughout Boston.

Commissioner Burke has a BA from University of Massachusetts and a MA in Homeland Security from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA. He grew up in Roslindale and is a Boston Public Schools alum. He is married with 3 grown children.

