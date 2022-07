VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida K-9 took down a man wanted in connection to the murder of a carjacking victim in May, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. A video posted by the sheriff's office on Facebook shows K-9 Red helping to take Nassan Bacon, 22, into custody on Thursday. Deputies said Bacon – along with two others – were indicted this week for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a man during a carjacking outside Florida Technical College.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO