Granger Smith and his wife, Amber Smith, were “honest” when telling their two kids about their 3-year-old brother River’s death in June 2019. “We had to be very honest from the very beginning,” Amber, 40, said on a recent episode of Dear Media’s “Meaning Full Living” podcast. “We went home [from the hospital] with that intention of being very honest,” she continued. “We said, ‘River was without oxygen for too long. They did everything that they could, but Bubbie died.'” Amber and the country singer, 42, then let London, now 10, and Lincoln, now 8, “process their emotions.” The actress, who is also the...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO