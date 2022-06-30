ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

NY denies permit for Bitcoin-mining power plant near Seneca Lake

By Tim Knauss
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York state regulators today denied an air permit to a natural gas-fueled power plant near Seneca Lake that used most of the electricity it generated to mine the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The Department of Environmental Conservation’s decision was celebrated as a huge victory by opponents who cited the plant’s...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 2

Related
wnypapers.com

New York state record for smallmouth bass broken by 8.6-pound catch on Cayuga Lake

Finger Lakes bass is second state record established this year. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion reeled in an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

DEC pulls permit for Finger Lakes cryptomining plant

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - The N.Y. Department of Environmental Conservation has denied a permit renewal for a controversial cryptomining plant in Yates County. The DEC determined the Greenidge Generation facility in the town of Torrey "does not demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act." The denial letter went on to say the "facility's continued operations would be inconsistent with the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits."
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
96.9 WOUR

Are Water Balloon Fights Illegal In New York State?

As the weather starts warming up and you are looking for a fun way to cool down, just be careful of how you decide to cool down. Growing up with two older brothers one of my favorite ways to cool down was to have squirt gun fights and throw water balloons at each other. Getting splashed with ice-cold water was a real treat on those hot, humid, summer days.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Lake#Power Plants#Greenhouse Gas#Mining Equipment#Web3 Policy#Dec
96.9 WOUR

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State

As inflation continues to rise all around New York State and the country, some people are virtually recession-proof. Their wealth is more than enough to ensure that they still live comfortably, regardless of how bad it gets. According to World Population Review,. New York is the third-richest state in the...
ECONOMY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
nbc25news.com

Rising rent: New York woman struggling to keep up as landlord proposes $1k increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — New York resident Shanah Williams is part of a growing number of people across the U.S. searching for another place to live that they can afford. Back in May, her landlord sent her a letter, saying he was raising rent by $1,000 in July. Williams said she was "basically thinking that I'm going to be homeless" when she first read the letter.
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments worth $500 in Rochester, New York

UBI programs have grown in popularity since stimulus checks ended, and Rochester, New York has been trying a program of its own. UBI programs work similarly to stimulus payments, but instead of being a one time payment, they’re recurring. This could mean weekly, monthly, and even annually. Rochester, New...
96.1 The Breeze

13 Tips To Help Prevent Your Family From Mosquito Bites In New York State

If you and your family plan on cooking out this 4th of July weekend, there's a good chance you won't be the only ones feasting! New York State is home to 70 species of mosquitoes and they are active through October. Not only are they pesky and annoying, but they also carry several types of potentially deadly viruses that can be transmitted to humans, so it's important to protect yourself and your family from their bites.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New Ban For Airbnb In New York State

There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
96.9 WOUR

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
kiiky.com

10 Best School Districts in Long Island (2022)

A school district is a geographical area for the local administration of elementary or secondary schools. They are special entities that are tasked with education and are governed autonomously or by the local government. There are about 13,800 school districts in the USA and Long Island has the most interesting...
EDUCATION
waynetimes.com

NY governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control...
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

How Young Can A Kid Legally Be Left Home Alone In New York State?

So, you're trying to have a City Boy summer or a Hot Girl summer, right? But, your babysitter is less than reliable or says 'yesterday's price is not today's.' What is a parent who still wants to live their best life do? Before you go back to the 'latch key kid' days of the 80s, let's take a look at what New York State law says about leaving a child home alone.
KIDS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy