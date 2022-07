ORLANDO, Fla. – Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop, is prepping to open its doors again over a month after a man set the stand on fire. The local ice cream shop, known for taking a stand against racial stigma ever since its 1948 opening, is planning to reopen from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 18, the business said in a Facebook post.

