Prevalence of CRC Screening Remains Low in Those Aged 50 to 54

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, June 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2000 to 2018, there was an increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer screening, but it remained low for adults aged 50 to 54 years, according to a study published online June 23 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Po-Hong...

WebMD

Dementia Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Shows

Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a recent study published in TheAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Boosting low vitamin D levels to normal ranges could help protect the brain against a loss of thinking skills as people age, the study authors wrote.
HEALTH
deseret.com

New study ties liver cancer to sugary drinks

Heads up, soda drinkers: New research from nutrition experts suggests a link between regular consumption of sugary drinks and cancer in women. The data was presented Tuesday during the American Society of Nutrition’s annual meeting. More than 90,000 postmenopausal women ages 50 to 79 participated in the study, coordinating...
HEALTH
Health
Local
Texas Health
#Colorectal Cancer#Crc#Cancer Screening#Prevalence#Crc Screening Remains Low#Healthday#Cancer Epidemiology#Biomarkers Prevention#Hispanics#Asians
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Detect Colorectal Cancer? 6 Screening Tests

Colonoscopy is the best way to detect colorectal cancer. If you are 45 years old or older or if colorectal cancer runs in your family, it is recommended to talk to your doctor about colorectal cancer screening. 6 types of colorectal cancer screening tests. Virtual colonoscopy or computed tomography (CT)...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Being Unmarried Linked to 58% Higher Chance of Death in Heart Failure Patients

Unmarried patients were found to have a higher rate of both all-cause death and cardiovascular death. According to a study presented at Heart Failure 2022, a scientific meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), unmarried heart failure patients appear less confident in managing their disease and more socially constrained than their married counterparts. These distinctions may have contributed to unmarried patients’ worse long-term survival.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Adult cancer survivors have higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those without cancer, study shows

Adult survivors of cancer have a higher risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD) later in life than adults without cancer, according to results of a large study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers. The findings, which emerged from analysis of information on about 12,000 people followed over decades, build on the increasingly recognized link between cancer and heart disease, and indicated that survivors of cancer are a high-risk group that may need more aggressive CVD prevention.
CANCER
beingpatient.com

The Relationship Between Diabetes and Dementia

Here’s a primer on how diabetes is linked with dementia risk, and what you can do to reduce your chances of developing the two health conditions. How can a chronic condition originating from the pancreas double your risk of developing Alzheimer’s or dementia?. According to the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral contraceptives and hormone therapy increase the risk of stroke during the first year of treatment

A new study from Uppsala University shows that oral contraceptives and hormone therapy at menopause increase the risk of stroke. The increased risk is greatest during the first year of treatment and then declines. The study, which is now published in Stroke, is based on data from over a quarter of a million women from the UK Biobank database.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

The bad rainbow of COVID-19 time: effects on glucose metabolism in children and adolescents with obesity and overweight

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. COVID-19 restriction measurements have enhanced the obesity status in the pediatric population which might further contribute to obesity-related glucose-insulin metabolism alterations. Therefore, we retrospectively compared anthropometric and OGTT data on children with obesity during the 13 years before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Tests to Diagnose Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed suddenly and quickly, based on certain signs and symptoms. Sometimes, though, diagnosing type 1 diabetes isn’t that clear cut. In this case, your provider might order other tests. Learn more about diagnosing type 1 diabetes and what the various tests mean. Classic symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Older adults more likely to have multiple ailments compared with prior generations

Later-born generations of older adults in the United States are more likely to have a greater number of chronic health conditions than the generations that preceded them, according to a study conducted by researchers at Penn State and Texas State universities. According to the researchers, the increasing frequency of reporting...
HEALTH

