Woman hit by Philadelphia police vehicle in South Philly has died

 2 days ago

A woman has died after she was struck by a Philadelphia police vehicle earlier this week.

The crash happened at 9th and South streets in South Philadelphia around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was making a left turn from South onto 9th when that driver hit the pedestrian.

The victim, 69-year-old Suzanne Shepherd of the 600 block of Pine Street, suffered multiple injuries, police said.

She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Action News has learned that the victim died late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the department's Accident Investigation Division was notified.

There has been no word on the circumstances of this crash.

