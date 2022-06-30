NDUS reviews UND project list

The Chancellor of the North Dakota University System has been given a new two year contract – and a raise. The state Board of Higher Education made the decision after an executive – or closed – session with Chancellor Mark Hagerott. NDUS Board President Dr. Casey Ryan...
(The following is a commentary for the Opinion Page. It does not necessarily reflect the views of this newspaper) It’s not often that Class I, or very large, railroads seek to merge. In fact, it hasn’t happened in decades. Last year, the Canadian Pacific Railway (which runs through Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Ogema and Mahnomen) and Kansas City Southern announced their intent to change that when they filed a joint merger application with federal regulators.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has found the sale of a couple of thousand acres of prime farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates complies with a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms because the land is being leased back to farmers. Wrigley had inquired into the land […]
U.S. Senator John Hoeven says energy security is national security and North Dakota is well positioned to be a leader in cracking the code on carbon capture…utilization…and storage. Hoeven told those attending the Energizing Conference at UND’s EERC this week that the technology will ensure Americans have access...
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget director Joe Morrissette has announced his retirement, effective Aug. 31st. Gov. Doug Burgum thanked Morrissette for his four years of leadership of the agency, and nearly 30 years of service to the state. The O-M-B director position will be posted in early 2023.
The State Canvassing Board met this (Thu) afternoon to certify North Dakota’s Primary Election results. Certified results are available by going online to Vote.ND.gov and clicking the “election results” banner on the left side column. A total of 106,168 ballots were cast in North Dakota for a...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Human Services says the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Voucher Program will soon be extended to licensed treatment providers in states on the border of North Dakota. Originally established in 2016, the SUD Voucher Program was created to support eligible residents of North Dakota who need assistance […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s action from Attorney General Drew Wrigley will make abortion illegal in North Dakota for the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided nearly 50 years ago. But in that time, the state has seen other challenges to abortion access. Pro-choice and pro-life...
(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.
RECALL ON HY-VEE POTATO SALAD PRODUCTS OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND. This is not the news you want to hear going into the big 4th of July holiday weekend; so it's vital that you spread the message to everyone you know. Don't eat the potato salad, and here's why. As we...
A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season. The individual lives in Richland County and wasn't hospitalized. Health officials say warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people...
Every state has a food that you have to try. Like Illinois is known for the amazing italian beef, Kansas and their fried chicken dinners, Maine for their lobster rolls, Minnesota for their whitefish, Mississippi for the hot tamales, New Jersey for their pizza. But what about North Dakota? This an interesting one. North Dakota you have to try… get this… Chocolate covered potato chips! Crazy! To see a complete list of foods to try by state go here.
GRAND FORKS – To those who don’t know any better, the Red River might seem like a muddy stream that occasionally floods and doesn’t provide much in terms of fishing opportunities. They would be badly mistaken. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, with assistance from the North...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has been addressing a Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railway backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s backlog in the Peace Garden State is at 2,752 cars, which is down 3,600 cars from last month. “Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable...
I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
If you are going to own your own piece of Minnesota paradise why not have your own airstrip, campground, and a private swimming lake with a sandy beach?. This Minnesota Home For Sale Has It's Own Airport & Campground. Imagine being able to fly your mother-in-law in for a visit?...
