NDUS reviews UND project list

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Without discussion the North Dakota Higher Ed Board this morning (Thursday) approved a number of upcoming construction...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

KNOX News Radio

NDUS Chancellor contract extension approved

The Chancellor of the North Dakota University System has been given a new two year contract – and a raise. The state Board of Higher Education made the decision after an executive – or closed – session with Chancellor Mark Hagerott. NDUS Board President Dr. Casey Ryan...
COLLEGES
DL-Online

Commentary: Railroad merger will hit rural Minnesota hard

(The following is a commentary for the Opinion Page. It does not necessarily reflect the views of this newspaper) It’s not often that Class I, or very large, railroads seek to merge. In fact, it hasn’t happened in decades. Last year, the Canadian Pacific Railway (which runs through Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Ogema and Mahnomen) and Kansas City Southern announced their intent to change that when they filed a joint merger application with federal regulators.
State
North Dakota State
KX News

North Dakota AG clears farmland purchase tied to Bill Gates

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has found the sale of a couple of thousand acres of prime farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates complies with a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms because the land is being leased back to farmers. Wrigley had inquired into the land […]
KNOX News Radio

ND a leader in cracking CCUS code

U.S. Senator John Hoeven says energy security is national security and North Dakota is well positioned to be a leader in cracking the code on carbon capture…utilization…and storage. Hoeven told those attending the Energizing Conference at UND’s EERC this week that the technology will ensure Americans have access...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KNOX News Radio

ND OMB director Morrissette to retire

North Dakota Office of Management and Budget director Joe Morrissette has announced his retirement, effective Aug. 31st. Gov. Doug Burgum thanked Morrissette for his four years of leadership of the agency, and nearly 30 years of service to the state. The O-M-B director position will be posted in early 2023.
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

Canvassing board certifies ND primary election results

The State Canvassing Board met this (Thu) afternoon to certify North Dakota’s Primary Election results. Certified results are available by going online to Vote.ND.gov and clicking the “election results” banner on the left side column. A total of 106,168 ballots were cast in North Dakota for a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

History of abortion access in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s action from Attorney General Drew Wrigley will make abortion illegal in North Dakota for the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided nearly 50 years ago. But in that time, the state has seen other challenges to abortion access. Pro-choice and pro-life...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fundraising total continues to rise for North Dakota abortion clinic move

(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
KNOX News Radio

Edibles, beverages laced with THC are legal Friday in MN

A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

First report of West Nile in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season. The individual lives in Richland County and wasn't hospitalized. Health officials say warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
froggyweb.com

Foods You Have To Try In Each State – What is North Dakota’s?

Every state has a food that you have to try. Like Illinois is known for the amazing italian beef, Kansas and their fried chicken dinners, Maine for their lobster rolls, Minnesota for their whitefish, Mississippi for the hot tamales, New Jersey for their pizza. But what about North Dakota? This an interesting one. North Dakota you have to try… get this… Chocolate covered potato chips! Crazy! To see a complete list of foods to try by state go here.
FOOD & DRINKS
KFYR-TV

A BNSF railway car backlog hits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has been addressing a Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railway backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s backlog in the Peace Garden State is at 2,752 cars, which is down 3,600 cars from last month. “Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.

