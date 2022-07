The LIV Golf Invitational Series has picked up another one — as in another PGA Tour player. The newest name is Paul Casey, who LIV Golf announced Saturday is the latest defector from the PGA Tour. Casey, 44, will make his debut at the tour’s third event, July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Casey has missed the Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open this year, recovering from a back injury. He has not played since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in March.

