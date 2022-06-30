Michael Leroy Verucchi

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bernadette P. Wilson, 64, of Natchez, who died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Visitation service will be Friday, July 1, 2022, with family viewing from 4 until 5 p.m., Omega Omega Service 5 until 6 p.m., Expressions from the community from 6 until 7 p.m., public viewing from 7 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., all at the church.
