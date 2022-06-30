Michael Leroy Verucchi

NATCHEZ — A year after Judge George W. Armstrong Library Director Pamela Plummer planned to retire, she is finally doing it. First a pandemic and then a personal fight with cancer put off Plummer’s retirement plans a bit, she said. She wanted to leave things in a good place for the next director and has worked tirelessly to do so. While her last official day has passed, Plummer said she still plans to return over the next couple of weeks to get things ready for Michael Strawberry, who will soon be filling her director’s seat.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO