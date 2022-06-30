ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Michael Leroy Verucchi

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 2 days ago

NATCHEZ – Services for Michael Leroy Verucchi, 82, of Mendenhall, formerly of...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Natchez Democrat

Rosie Ware

NATCHEZ – Services for Rosie Lee Fitzgerald Ware, 84, of Natchez, MS who died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Chapel AME Church, in Church Hill, MS at 291 Chapel Hill Road. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Beulah Mattiel Wilson Irving

NATCHEZ – Services for Beulah Mattiel Wilson Irving, 96, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Second Union Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bernadette P. Wilson

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bernadette P. Wilson, 64, of Natchez, who died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Visitation service will be Friday, July 1, 2022, with family viewing from 4 until 5 p.m., Omega Omega Service 5 until 6 p.m., Expressions from the community from 6 until 7 p.m., public viewing from 7 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., all at the church.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Inell Williams Washington

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Inell Williams Washington, 82, of Natchez, who died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Bishop J. L. Hammitte officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Mendenhall, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

Wilber Jean Phillips

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Wilber Jean Phillips, 81, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at noon with Bro. Bobby Mulvihill officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Johniece Evans White

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Johniece Evans White, 57, of Natchez, who passed away on June 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS with Pastor Charles Chandler officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Betty Jean Johnson

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Betty Jean Johnson, 65, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Monroe will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Bro. Lionel Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Daughters...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Aldermen OK rezoning for old Moose Lodge

NATCHEZ — In a special meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Friday afternoon, aldermen approved the rezoning of land and a building at 455 John R. Junkin Drive, on which the Moose Lodge sits, from single residential to highway business B-4. Josh McDonald, who owns McDonald Collision at 453 John R. Junkin, is purchasing the property for use in his business.
NATCHEZ, MS
#Leroy#Laird Funeral Home Chapel
Natchez Democrat

A safe city: We are making progress

One of the major planks of my platform when I ran for Mayor two years ago was "To Build a Safer City." For any city to succeed, fighting and preventing crime must be a top priority, and in Natchez it truly is. What a pleasure it was to...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Library director retires, begins new chapter in life

NATCHEZ — A year after Judge George W. Armstrong Library Director Pamela Plummer planned to retire, she is finally doing it. First a pandemic and then a personal fight with cancer put off Plummer’s retirement plans a bit, she said. She wanted to leave things in a good place for the next director and has worked tirelessly to do so. While her last official day has passed, Plummer said she still plans to return over the next couple of weeks to get things ready for Michael Strawberry, who will soon be filling her director’s seat.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘Building the kingdom,’ FBC breaks ground on new student center

NATCHEZ — Heavy rain softened to a light drizzle at the groundbreaking for a new student center at First Baptist Church in Natchez on Wednesday. The youth of First Baptist Church in Natchez celebrated with their adult church family, taking turns swapping umbrellas with golden shovels and getting their pictures made behind the back wall of the Family Life Center facing the church parking lot.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sanguinetti ‘excited’ about return to Cathedral School

NATCHEZ — For the first time in over five years, Pat Sanguinetti will walk the halls of the Cathedral School in an administrative position, this time as the interim chief administrator. Soon the official title of his position will be "president" of Cathedral School, he said, adding the term...
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff’s deputies arrest two suspected drug dealers after traffic stops

FERRIDAY, La. — Two different traffic stops turned into busts last week in Concordia Parish. Deputies reportedly discovered a cache of drugs, money and weapons. During the first traffic stop on U.S. Highway 84 in Ferriday, Louisiana, a deputy reportedly stopped Brandon Jamar Duncan, 29, and later obtained a search warrant for his Ferriday home at 215 Thomas Road.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Fun in the sun: Kids learn to play tennis at Duncan Park

NATCHEZ — Kids lined up in a single file line as tennis coach Frankie Spence tossed balls to them and set up shots down the sideline. He is working with a group of kids who are advanced beginners at the tennis courts at Duncan Park. Thursday was the first...
NATCHEZ, MS

