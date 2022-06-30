ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Eddie Lyles

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 2 days ago

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eddie "L.C." Lyles of Natchez who died...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Natchez Democrat

Michael Leroy Verucchi

NATCHEZ – Services for Michael Leroy Verucchi, 82, of Mendenhall, formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Mendenhall will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Versa Rogers Lewis

VIDALIA – Funeral Services for Versa Rogers Lewis, 57, of Natchez, MS, who died June 15, 2022, at Hospice Ministries Inc., will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Vidalia Church of Christ, with Bro. Don Tate officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Beulah Mattiel Wilson Irving

NATCHEZ – Services for Beulah Mattiel Wilson Irving, 96, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Second Union Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bernadette P. Wilson

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bernadette P. Wilson, 64, of Natchez, who died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Visitation service will be Friday, July 1, 2022, with family viewing from 4 until 5 p.m., Omega Omega Service 5 until 6 p.m., Expressions from the community from 6 until 7 p.m., public viewing from 7 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., all at the church.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Wilber Jean Phillips

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Wilber Jean Phillips, 81, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at noon with Bro. Bobby Mulvihill officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Inell Williams Washington

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Inell Williams Washington, 82, of Natchez, who died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Bishop J. L. Hammitte officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS – Kaleb Corbin Fatally Struck by Driver on US-89 in McComb

The crash took place at about 10:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of US-98 in McComb when, for reasons still under investigation, local resident 24-year-old Kaleb Corbin was struck by a 2019 Toyota Sienna driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, a resident of Tylertown. Due to the severity of his injuries,...
MCCOMB, MS
Natchez Democrat

A safe city: We are making progress

One of the major planks of my platform when I ran for Mayor two years ago was “To Build a Safer City.” For any city to succeed, fighting and preventing crime must be a top priority, and in Natchez it truly is. What a pleasure it was to...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Hattiesburg church burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a church burglary. Police said the man broke into a utility trailer at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on West 4th Street on Monday, June 6. Anyone with information about the man can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 98 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a McComb man. The crash happened on Thursday, June 30 just before 11:00 p.m. on U.S. 98 in Pike County. Investigators said a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, of Tylertown, was traveling east on the highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Aldermen OK rezoning for old Moose Lodge

NATCHEZ — In a special meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Friday afternoon, aldermen approved the rezoning of land and a building at 455 John R. Junkin Drive, on which the Moose Lodge sits, from single residential to highway business B-4. Josh McDonald, who owns McDonald Collision at 453 John R. Junkin, is purchasing the property for use in his business.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Library director retires, begins new chapter in life

NATCHEZ — A year after Judge George W. Armstrong Library Director Pamela Plummer planned to retire, she is finally doing it. First a pandemic and then a personal fight with cancer put off Plummer’s retirement plans a bit, she said. She wanted to leave things in a good place for the next director and has worked tirelessly to do so. While her last official day has passed, Plummer said she still plans to return over the next couple of weeks to get things ready for Michael Strawberry, who will soon be filling her director’s seat.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Juveniles vandalized Vidalia Junior High

VIDALIA La. (KTVE/KARD)– Extensive damage was made to facilities, equipment and supplies throughout the building, causing Concordia Parish School Board members to declare an emergency situation. The pictures of the damage was taken by Joey Martin the photographer for the Concordia Sentinel. For more information on the story head over to the Concordia Sentinel.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman killed in the crash on Moselle-Seminary Road at Stewart Drive in Moselle has been identified. The Jones County Coroner’s Office reports that Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49 of Ellisville, died at the scene of the crash. The next-of-kin has been notified. According to the...
MOSELLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Possible tornado photographed along Mississippi highway Sunday

Photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud moving across the southwest Mississippi landscape were recorded near the intersection of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County. The possible tornado moved southeast of Brookhaven around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple trees and power lines were down, and well as some roof damage to at least one structure, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid Monday morning.
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff’s deputies arrest two suspected drug dealers after traffic stops

FERRIDAY, La. — Two different traffic stops turned into busts last week in Concordia Parish. Deputies reportedly discovered a cache of drugs, money and weapons. During the first traffic stop on U.S. Highway 84 in Ferriday, Louisiana, a deputy reportedly stopped Brandon Jamar Duncan, 29, and later obtained a search warrant for his Ferriday home at 215 Thomas Road.
FERRIDAY, LA
fox40jackson.com

16-year-old dies after losing control of vehicle on Highway 24

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a teenager that died on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County. MHP says Daquan Veal, 16, of Woodville, traveled west on Highway 24 when he lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu and collided with an embankment.
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS

