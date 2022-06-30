FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: At NATO Summit Biden Announces More Support for Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
A RUSSIAN warship has been accidentally sunk by one of its own sea mines in a friendly fire fiasco - dealing a fresh blow to Vladimir Putin. The colossal D-106 landing craft was reportedly blown-up by one of the Russian navy's own mines near the occupied southern port of Mariupol.
Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., claimed Thursday that a Secret Service agent who may testify before the Jan. 6 committee about the timeline of events that unfolded around former President Donald Trump during the riot "likes to lie." Two Secret Service agents, Tony Ornato and Robert Engel, are prepared to testify...
FORMER Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, has been charged with exporting two US-origin planes to Russia without a licence by American authorities. The US Justice Department ordered the seizure of two aircraft owned by the Russian oligarch today, saying they had been used in violation of sanctions on Russia imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned the United States in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems. The United States has ruled out sending its own or NATO...
“EMBOLDENED” Putin could march across Europe if he wins in Ukraine - and the West must act now to ensure he doesn't, an expert has warned. The Russian despot and his cronies won’t stop at Ukraine's borders if the West doesn’t stand up against the Kremlin, Russo-Ukrainian analyst Olga Lautman said.
Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia will intensify its attacks on his country in the coming days, as Kyiv awaits news on its bid to join the EU. Members of the bloc are expected to decide whether to award "candidate status" to Kyiv later this week. The move would...
