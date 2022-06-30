ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

SCOTUS ruling in Oklahoma case disregards tribal sovereignty, Gorsuch says

By MARK SHERMAN, KEN MILLER Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American. The 5-4 decision cut back on the high court’s ruling from 2020 that said a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains...

