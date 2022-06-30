Judge blocks Florida's 15-week abortion law



A circuit judge has blocked a Florida law that would have banned abortions after 15 weeks.

Florida 2nd Circuit Court Judge John Cooper struck down the law before it could take effect, saying it violates the state's constitution.

"The Florida Supreme Court has determined Florida's privacy's provision is clearly implicated in a woman's decision in whether or not to continue her pregnancy," Cooper said .

Whitney White, a staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, who helped the plaintiffs in challenging the law, praised the court’s ruling.

“We’re glad the court recognized Florida’s abortion ban is a cruel attack on people’s health, futures, and state constitutional rights,” White said . “This ban defies the will of the people and rights that Floridians have relied on for decades. Everyone deserves the ability to access the abortion care they need and we’ll continue fighting for that right with every tool at our disposal.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in April after it passed the state legislature.

The law, set to take effect Friday prior to the judge's ruling, would ban abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for instances in which the mother's life is in danger or severe injury could be sustained. With the law struck down, abortions will be permitted at the 24-week mark or later in cases of life or health endangerment. The Thursday ruling will likely be appealed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Several courts have been tasked with adjudicating local abortion laws in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade .