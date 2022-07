CHANNING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County fire department took charge in planning Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday. The Sagola Township Fire Department helped organize a day of celebrations in Channing starting with a parade. First responders and local businesses drove down M-95 through the town. Residents also enjoyed fireworks Saturday evening. The Chief of the Sagola Fire Department, Dan Simonsen said it is good to see people come out after a year of planning.

CHANNING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO