Orlando teams up with gaming tech company to create digital twin of city

Orlando skyline Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, Florida. (Nick Papantonis)

Orlando, Florida is looking to be the physical center of the metaverse.

The city has teamed up with Unity Technologies to create a digital version of the city.

The digital twin city will be created using 3D technology and could map out infrastructure, real estate, climate change, and other scenarios.

From Venture Beat:

The Orlando Economic Partnership (the region’s economic development group) is working with Unity to create a digital twin of the 800-square-mile metro area that will use new 3D technology to map out scenarios on everything from infrastructure to real estate to talent availability and more.

The Unity rendering will capture 3D scans of exteriors and interiors of buildings, and it will help with the analysis of power grid expansions, traffic flow, stoplight timing, and climate change.

