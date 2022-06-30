ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plains, OR

Pat Perez's outlandish shirt, Fred Couples burying him and Phil Mickelson adding scathing takedowns among latest LIV Golf news

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwwgz_0gR7fcK500
(Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Pat Perez wore a button-down shirt to the LIV Golf pro-am party on Tuesday night in North Plains, Oregon, that was so garish, so outrageous that only the words of that renowned wordsmith Phil Mickelson would do it justice: it was obnoxiously something, that is for sure.

Greedy? Well, the shirt featured a motif of $100 bills, which was only fitting since Perez sold out for the Benjamins. It was meant as quite the super flex – imagine his friends and fellow LIV defectors telling him, ‘well played,’ and yucking it up, maybe his wife tabbed it “iconic” as she labeled the Saudi-backed league in her bizarre Tik Tok post. But the shirt only showed his lack of respect for the PGA Tour, his place of work since 2002, which gave him a platform to earn more than $28 million in career earnings. However, Perez in his money shirt would make a fitting personal logo or better yet a perfect representation for all of LIV Golf.

It’s sad that we’ve reached the point in this charade where Perez is being praised for being one of the only LIV players to admit that he made the leap for the money. He went so far as to literally wear it proudly rather than hide behind the lark of ‘growing the game,’ or so many of the other sham justifications.

“This opportunity has been like winning the lottery for me,” he said.

Perez , to his credit, has managed to keep his card all these years despite just three PGA Tour wins, sometimes just squeaking inside the top 125. He was marking time until PGA Tour Champions at age 50 when thanks to the help of Dustin Johnson he was handed a lifeline – and reportedly some $20 million in guaranteed money – to jump ship to LIV Golf. Hardly anyone is going to miss him.

When Rory McIlroy mentioned that some of the LIV players were duplicitous, he had others first and foremost in mind, but Perez has to be first-team All-duplicitous after his rant against Mickelson and all things Saudi golf at the Genesis Invitational in February, which is really worth a full read but here are some select excerpts.

“I would never say anything bad about the Tour because I’ve had an unbelievable life doing it, and I still have the Champ Tour to think about it. I’m exempt on the Champions Tour for as long as I want to play. That’s an unbelievable type of retirement thing on top of the retirement package that we have already. I’ve got no reason to bitch about anything. I’m kind of one of those lucky guys that I think I see it the right way,” he said.

“For me to make roughly $40 million total with everything of a guy that got kicked out of college, that whole thing and was supposed to be a garbage man, really. For me, yeah, I’ve earned every penny of it because we have to do it all the time,” he said.

That was followed up by another all-time takedown of Mickelson during a podcast appearance in early March on Golf Subpar with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, which Golfweek detailed here.

But Perez did warn us in February that he was susceptible to flip. “You throw me a hundred and I actually get it, I’m gone,” he said. “I would take it. Why wouldn’t you?”

All Greg Norman had to do was show him the money. Apparently, his price was a lot less than a hundred – or was he referring to just one Benji?

World Golf Hall of Famer and Fred Couples, speaking to Golf.com, so far is the most outspoken player to call out Mickelson, Perez and the rest of the duplicitous. He delivered some choice words specially for Perez.

“I heard of all people Perez was a little confrontational,” Couples said of the press conference ahead of Perez’s LIV debut this week in Oregon. “He’s a grain of sand in this Tour. He should be soft and kind, but he’s, like, raising his voice. I’m done with it.”

Couples saved his best for Mickelson:

“Have you ever seen Phil look so stupid in his life? They know it’s a joke,” and added, “I don’t think I’ll ever to talk to him again.”

In other words, go pound sand.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Another Notable PGA Tour Player Is Leaving For LIV Golf Series

More golfers continue to defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the LIV Golf Series. On Saturday, the Saudi-backed league welcomed the five-time Ryder Cup member Paul Casey. Casey's addition means that LIV now holds 22 of the world's top 100-ranked golfers. He's set to make his debut with the upstart series in New Jersey scheduled for late July.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plains, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland

Were more people paying attention to the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on Saturday because of the massive prize money payouts that were up for grabs at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club? That’s part of the existential question behind the upstart golf league. It’s a bit rhetorical at this point, only the second tournament into its existence and still only watchable via online streaming, but it is something the powers that be at LIV certainly believe will make their events compelling.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'All golfers are certifiably insane to an extent': Scott Stallings spends $400 to go back to old irons, moves up leaderboard at John Deere

With his bread-and-butter iron play a tad off, Scott Stallings dipped into his wallet and had some old friends sent his way. Before last week’s Travelers Championship, Stallings had a friend go to his house and hunt down an old set of irons he hoped would cure his ailing game. His friend wanted to make sure he shipped the right set, so he overnighted three sets of irons to Stallings at a cost of $400.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Liv Golf#Saudi
The Spun

Nick Kyrgios Has Blunt Message For Stefanos Tsitsipas After Win

There's no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, that's for sure. Following Kyrgios' win on Saturday, Tsitsipas didn't pull any punches during his post-match press conference. "It's constant bullying, that's what he does," Tsitsipas said, via Sporting News. "He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Golf fans give mixed reaction to LIV Golf Series in Portland

Branden Grace will undoubtedly be happy about his decision to join the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series after winning the second rebel event in Portland. The South African shot a final-round 65 to finish on 13-under-par, two shots clear of Carlos Ortiz, one of commissioner Greg Norman's latest recruits to the series.
GOLF
Golf Digest

An inside look at how the money works on LIV Golf

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — LIV Golf is about many things: disruption, sportswashing, vengeance (in the case of frontman Greg Norman) and, uh, golf. But more than anything, it’s about cold, hard cash. As with many other issues surrounding this upstart tour, the details around all the money are shadowy. In an effort to get more granular, the Fire Pit Collective spoke with four agents who represent LIV golfers; they were granted anonymity to facilitate candor.
GOLF
Golf.com

The interesting tech behind Bloodline’s new ‘VALE’ putter

I have lots of different putters cycle through my bag. Partly because I’m a relentless tinkerer, but also because I find the tech itself in putters so interesting. When you canvas the putter market today, there are few pieces of tech more interesting than the moves Bloodline is making with its products.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy