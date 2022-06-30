ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ledger

Polk County Fire Chief to depart at the end of July. Interim chief to be appointed Friday

By Maya Lora, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1iCM_0gR7fUD900

Polk County Fire Chief Robert Weech will leave his post July 29.

In a letter sent to Deputy County Manager Joe Halman and provided to The Ledger by Communications Director Mianne Nelson, Weech said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time with the county and that he feels the county has made "tremendous progress" during his tenure.

"My reasons for leaving are personal in nature and centers around my desire to spend more time with my family," Weech wrote in his resignation. "I wish the entire Polk County Family continued success in the future."

Weech is leaving to become fire chief for the City of Lighthouse Point, about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. On Tuesday, Lighthouse Point commissioners unanimously voted to confirm his appointment by the mayor .

Weech did not reply to multiple requests for comment. His department forwarded requests for comment to Nelson.

The new job is a return home for Weech. According to the resume he provided to Lighthouse Point that was included in the Tuesday agenda packet, Weech worked for Deerfield Beach Fire Rescue from 1999 to January 2017, when he left to join Polk County. Deerfield Beach Fire Rescue merged with the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire and Rescue in 2011, according to Weech's resume.

PREVIOUS REPORTING ON POLK FIRE STAFFING PROBLEMS:

The Lighthouse Point fire chief position has been open since February. In his new position, Weech will earn $140,000 annually, according to the city's approved resolution. He's taking a pay cut from his current salary with the county: $155,138.10, according to Nelson.

Weech is leaving a fire department that has struggled to hold onto the necessary number of staff for years , a situation that was only worsened during COVID-19. The department's inability to fill vacancies has forced employees to pick up mandatory overtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wOh1_0gR7fUD900

The department's union — International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3531 — posts daily about the way mandated overtime stresses and overworks employees on its Facebook page, Polk County Professional Firefighters.

On Thursday, 24 firefighters were assigned mandatory overtime, according to the union's page.

'This is my heart and soul': Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on changes over the past 50 years

"Do you know the current state of Polk Fire staffing?? For too long the men and women of PCFR have been bearing the burden of staffing shortages that the County has failed to provide any actual resolution to," a post accompanying the daily number reads.

Nelson said that county commissioners will likely appoint an interim fire chief at their agenda study Friday afternoon. From there, the county will likely conduct a search for Weech's replacement, Nelson said.

Maya Lora can be reached with tips or questions at mlora@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @mayaklora.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County Fire Chief to depart at the end of July. Interim chief to be appointed Friday

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Heart And Soul#Gannett#Communications#Lighthouse Point#Ems
Lakeland Gazette

50 YEARS SERVING OUR COMMUNITY

In July 1972, then-18-year-old Grady Judd got his first job in law enforcement as a dispatcher with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Now, 50 years later, he’s been sheriff for close to 20 years! Take a moment to congratulate and thank Sheriff Judd for his continued service to Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Is Lakeland experiencing too fast of growth in Hospitals?

Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital will be built on 80 acres south of the Polk Parkway at Lakeland Highlands Road and the Winter Lake Extension Road. Pre-construction work is underway, and construction will begin in 2022 with an expected opening in 2024, he said. The first phase of the multi-story hospital will contain 136 inpatient beds and 24 Emergency Department beds. Future phases could have it expanding to 360 beds.
fox13news.com

Chase ends in deadly deputy-involved shooting

An armed carjacking in Hillsborough County ended with a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Safety Harbor, according to law enforcement in Pinellas County. The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Robert Hubbard, was shot and killed.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
villages-news.com

Man flees to hotel rooftop in The Villages after allegedly pointing gun at woman

A man fled through a window to the rooftop of a hotel in The Villages after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. Law enforcement responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central where 23-year-old Jimero Lee Von Jackson of Ozark, Ala. pointed a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a guest room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson had struck the woman several times and choked her. The altercation was witnessed by an out-of-state party over a video call, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

Authorities investigating fatal suspect shooting in Safety Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting by Pinellas County deputies of a car-jacking suspect. It happened Thursday afternoon in Safety Harbor after what police call a multi-county crime spree. Four deputies fired at 43-year old Robert Hubbard, killing him. Authorities said Hubbard car-jacked...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Bay News 9

Child critical after apparent lightning strike in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A child was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a suspected lightning strike. Hillsborough Fire and Rescue said it happened just after 4 p.m. around the Williams Park boat ramp in Riverview. Spectrum Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay said storms had been slowly...
RIVERVIEW, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Boom! Find The Closest Florida Fireworks Display To You This Weekend

It’s been 246 years this weekend since 56 Founding Fathers birthed a nation. However one feels about the direction of politics since, the celebration of an independent America offers all the chance to party and blow stuff up. Where, then, can one see the rockets’ red glare in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy