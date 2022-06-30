ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa woman accused of scamming employer out of $148,000

By Rachel Tucker
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman has been accused of defrauding her employer out of nearly $150,000.

According to a press release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Cathy Green, 48, was charged with organized scheme to defraud.

Moody’s office said Green was an office manager for Periodontal Health Center, where she was accused of using access to payroll software to steal over $107,000 worth of unapproved overtime since 2019.

The multi-agency investigation revealed that Green was also using the company’s Amazon account to make personal purchases and sent them to her home to avoid getting caught. Moody’s office said the products ordered were valued at over $41,000.

“The audacity this arrestee had to steal from her employer, from right under their nose, is disrespectful and despicable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “To think she would never get caught is simply foolish, and I commend our detectives in the Economic Crimes Section for their hard work and putting an end to her exploitation efforts.”

Green was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on a $15,000 bond on Thursday and has since been released.

Comments / 10

Russ Van Pelt
2d ago

If the work chain gang was brought back for convicted criminals, a lot of the crime today would decrease by 70%.

Reply
5
 

