Fireworks and pets: What can you do to protect your furry friends this holiday weekend? Fireworks and pets: What can you do to protect your furry friends this holiday weekend?

Did you know that more pets go lost on July 4th than any other day?

The Wichita Police Department reminds pet owners that the sound of fireworks can elicit feelings of fear and anxiety in pets.

Dogs can hear more than twice as many frequencies as humans.

Pet owners can use medication, location tags, and using distractions like toys to help calm animals down.

©2022 Cox Media Group