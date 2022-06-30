July Sports Betting Calendar: NBA Summer League, The Open Championship and MLB All-Star Week
If you thought the June conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA and NHL seasons meant less to bet on in July, you thought wrong. Not only do the MLB and WNBA seasons roll along this month, leading into their respective All-Star breaks — which includes the Home Run Derby — but the NBA keeps the momentum going too with summer league action.
The solo sports also keep things interesting, as Wimbledon crowns its singles champions on July 9 and 10, and The Open Championship is competed in the following days.
Those are just a few of the highlights in a month filled with them. Here’s a look at all of that and more.
July 2
UFC 276
Middleweight title: Israel Adesanya (-475) vs. Jared Cannonier (+320)
Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovsky (-205) vs. Max Holloway (+155)
NBA: California Classic Summer League (July 2-3)
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
- No. 4 pick Keegan Murray potential debut
July 3
Formula 1
British Grand Prix
- Favorite: Max Verstappen -110
WNBA
Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
July 5
NBA: Salt Lake City Summer League (July 5-7)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren’s potential debut
July 7
NBA 2K23 Summer League (July 7-17)
Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic
- No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero & No. 3 pick Jabari Smith potential debuts
CONCACAF W Championship (Group Stage)
Jamaica vs. USA
July 8
NBA 2K23 Summer League
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons
- No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey & No. 7 pick Shaedon Sharpe potential debuts
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
- No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin potential debut
July 10
Wimbledon
Men’s Singles Final
WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game
Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix
July 11
MLB
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (July 11-13)
CONCACAF W Championship (Group Stage)
USA vs. Mexico
July 14
PGA
The Open Championship (July 14-17)
- Favorite: Rory McIlroy +750
July 16
MLS
FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
NWSL
Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars
July 17
MLB
MLB Draft (Day 1)
WNBA
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
MLS
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
July 21
LPGA
Amundi Evian Championship (July 21-24)
MLB
New York Yankees at Houston Astros (Doubleheader)
July 22
MLB
San Diego Padres at New York Mets (July 22-24)
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (July 22-24)
July 23
MLS
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
Liga MX
Tigres UANL vs. Atlas
July 24
Formula 1
French Grand Prix
MLS
Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls
July 26
MLB
New York Yankees at New York Mets (July 26-27)
Liga MX
Monterrey vs. Puebla
July 30
UFC 277
Women’s bantamweight title: Julianna Pena (+235) vs. Amanda Nunes (-320)
Flyweight title: Brandon Moreno (-220) vs. Kai Kara-France (+170)
WNBA
Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics
MLS
CF Montreal vs. New York City
July 31
NASCAR
Cup Series at Indianapolis
WNBA
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
Comments / 0