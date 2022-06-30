July Sports Betting Calendar: NBA Summer League, The Open Championship and MLB All-Star Week

If you thought the June conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA and NHL seasons meant less to bet on in July, you thought wrong. Not only do the MLB and WNBA seasons roll along this month, leading into their respective All-Star breaks — which includes the Home Run Derby — but the NBA keeps the momentum going too with summer league action.

The solo sports also keep things interesting, as Wimbledon crowns its singles champions on July 9 and 10, and The Open Championship is competed in the following days.

Those are just a few of the highlights in a month filled with them. Here’s a look at all of that and more.

July 2

UFC 276

Middleweight title: Israel Adesanya (-475) vs. Jared Cannonier (+320)

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovsky (-205) vs. Max Holloway (+155)

NBA: California Classic Summer League (July 2-3)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

No. 4 pick Keegan Murray potential debut

July 3

Formula 1

British Grand Prix

Favorite: Max Verstappen -110

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

July 5

NBA: Salt Lake City Summer League (July 5-7)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren’s potential debut

July 7

NBA 2K23 Summer League (July 7-17)

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero & No. 3 pick Jabari Smith potential debuts

CONCACAF W Championship (Group Stage)

Jamaica vs. USA

July 8

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons

No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey & No. 7 pick Shaedon Sharpe potential debuts

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin potential debut

July 10

Wimbledon

Men’s Singles Final

WNBA

WNBA All-Star Game

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix

July 11

MLB

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (July 11-13)

CONCACAF W Championship (Group Stage)

USA vs. Mexico

July 14

PGA

The Open Championship (July 14-17)

Favorite: Rory McIlroy +750

July 16

MLS

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars

July 17

MLB

MLB Draft (Day 1)

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

July 21

LPGA

Amundi Evian Championship (July 21-24)

MLB

New York Yankees at Houston Astros (Doubleheader)

July 22

MLB

San Diego Padres at New York Mets (July 22-24)

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (July 22-24)

July 23

MLS

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

Liga MX

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

July 24

Formula 1

French Grand Prix

MLS

Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls

July 26

MLB

New York Yankees at New York Mets (July 26-27)

Liga MX

Monterrey vs. Puebla

July 30

UFC 277

Women’s bantamweight title: Julianna Pena (+235) vs. Amanda Nunes (-320)

Flyweight title: Brandon Moreno (-220) vs. Kai Kara-France (+170)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

MLS

CF Montreal vs. New York City

July 31

NASCAR

Cup Series at Indianapolis

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

