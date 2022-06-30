Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon

June 30 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas were among the top seeds to advance with second-round wins Thursday at Wimbledon 2022. Women's No. 6 seed Karolina Pliskova exited after an upset loss to England's Katie Boulter.

Swiatek, of Poland, extended her win streak to 37-consecutive matches with her 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands.

"Adding another match to that number was pretty special to me, but when I was out there I wasn't really thinking about that," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I'm just trying to play the best tennis possible on grass. The result is going to come. I'm happy that it is 37 now, I'm going to do my best to get even more."

The top women's seed totaled five aces and 31 winners in the win. Swiatek will face Alize Cornet of France in the third round.

No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic were among the other top women's players to advance before rain interrupted play.

Boulter upset Pliskova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Center Court. She logged 25 winners and converted 4 of 6 break points. Pliskova fired 13 aces in the loss.

On the men's side, Tsitsipas of Greece edged Jordan Thompson of England in straight sets. The men's No. 4 seed converted 6 of 11 break points in the win.

No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States also advanced with a straight-sets win over England's Alastair Gray.

American Brandon Nakashima upset No. 13 Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Liam Broady of England also upset No. 12 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain led Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 3-0 when their second-round match was suspended in the fourth set due to rain.

Third round coverage will air from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

