ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BLCS_0gR7epaV00

June 30 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas were among the top seeds to advance with second-round wins Thursday at Wimbledon 2022. Women's No. 6 seed Karolina Pliskova exited after an upset loss to England's Katie Boulter.

Swiatek, of Poland, extended her win streak to 37-consecutive matches with her 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands.

"Adding another match to that number was pretty special to me, but when I was out there I wasn't really thinking about that," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I'm just trying to play the best tennis possible on grass. The result is going to come. I'm happy that it is 37 now, I'm going to do my best to get even more."

The top women's seed totaled five aces and 31 winners in the win. Swiatek will face Alize Cornet of France in the third round.

No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic were among the other top women's players to advance before rain interrupted play.

Boulter upset Pliskova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Center Court. She logged 25 winners and converted 4 of 6 break points. Pliskova fired 13 aces in the loss.

On the men's side, Tsitsipas of Greece edged Jordan Thompson of England in straight sets. The men's No. 4 seed converted 6 of 11 break points in the win.

No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States also advanced with a straight-sets win over England's Alastair Gray.

American Brandon Nakashima upset No. 13 Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Liam Broady of England also upset No. 12 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain led Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 3-0 when their second-round match was suspended in the fourth set due to rain.

Third round coverage will air from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

Moments from Wimbledon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Here's The Handshake Between Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Every fan watching this Saturday's match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted to see their handshake following the final set. Unfortunately, TV cameras cut away from that moment as it was taking place live. On the bright side, a replay was shown shortly after that encounter occurred. Unsurprisingly, it...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Lithuania#Alize Cornet Of France#Tsitsipas Of Greece#Engl
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Heather Watson on Centre Court after centenary celebration as Roger Federer appears

Novak Djokovic looks to continue his march towards the Wimbledon final as the Serbian eyes a seventh crown at SW19 and a fourth successive title when he faces Tim Van Rijthoven for a place in the last eight.It follows the drama of Nick Kyrgios defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four gripping sets with the Australian predictably suffering a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest, while Djokovic may have been more interested in the form of Rafael Nadal, who was back to his best in a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego. Today sees British hopefuls Cameron Norrie and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon challenge ended by Amanda Anisimova in all-American clash

Coco Gauff failed to make the fourth round for the first time at Wimbledon after she went down to fellow American Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.French Open runner-up Gauff rose to prominence by making the last 16 at the All England Club in 2019 at the age of 15 with a run that included a victory over Venus Williams.Gauff also made the fourth round last year but could not handle the level of 20th seed Anisimova, who clinched a 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 win.Amazing Anisimova ​👏​Emotional scenes on Centre Court as @AnisimovaAmanda beats Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Venus' mixed doubles bid at Wimbledon 'inspired by Serena'

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Inspired by her sister's comeback, Venus Williams made one of her own at Wimbledon on Friday. Williams and partner Jamie Murray won a mixed doubles that was the first in any tennis discipline for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion in more than 10 months.
TENNIS
Golf Channel

WATCH: Jordan Spieth plays golf with goats in Ireland ahead of Scottish double

Jordan Spieth fans may call this video: the goats and the G.O.A.T. Spieth took in a round of golf at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland on Saturday ahead of his Scottish fortnight, and he posted a clip to his Instagram of himself hitting an iron shot with a couple of goats right behind him in the fairway.
GOLF
BBC

Tour de France: Quick Step concerns for riders after staff Covid positives

Riders and staff at Belgium's Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have expressed concerns they could catch Covid-19 after two more staff members tested positive. Fabio Jakobsen won Saturday's sprint to Nyborg, and team-mate Yves Lampaert claimed the yellow jersey in stage one. But Lampaert said he was afraid he could have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

Tour de France live stream 2022: how to watch every cycling stage online and on TV from anywhere – Stage 3 Vejle to Sonderborg

The Tour de France, cycling's greatest event, is set to be a battle between man and well-oiled machine, as UAE Team Emirates' two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar steps up his quest to join the legends of the sport on three Tour victories. In his way are the formidably strong lineups of Ineos Grenadiers and Team Jumbo–Visma, led by Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič respectively. Can they find strength in numbers, or will the Pog reign supreme again? Join us for a spin as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream online and on TV today from anywhere.
CYCLING
UPI News

Referees to use semi-automated offside tech at 2022 World Cup

July 1 (UPI) -- Referees at the men's 2022 World Cup will use semi-automated technology, which includes hundreds of sensors and cameras to aid in offside decisions at the major soccer competition in Qatar, FIFA announced Friday. The World Cup will run Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. FIFA, the international...
FIFA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy