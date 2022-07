Officials in Chautauqua County have a 37-year-old Arkansas man in custody after a chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies were chasing the motorcycle through Elk, Greenwood and Butler counties before the bike crashed on U.S. Highway 166 west of Sedan. The motorcycle collided with a pickup at that location. The rider, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The pickup driver was not hurt.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO