Albany, NY

Can The Albany Patroons Win The Basketball League Title?

By Rodger Wyland
 2 days ago
The Albany Patroons are on the brink of a championship in The Basketball League. They will take on the Shreveport Mavericks in the best of three championship series which begins on Saturday night in Shreveport. Game 2 and if necessary 3 would be both played at the Washington Avenue Armory next...

