Norwich man arrested on drug-related offenses

By Ahjané Forbes, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A Norwich man was arrested on drug-related charges on Wednesday after a search at his residence, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. the Norwich detectives responded to 131 Broadway to execute a valid signed search warrant, police said. Police said the warrant was the result of an intensive and targeted investigation of a reported drug dealer.

Significant amounts of fentanyl, crack cocaine, suboxone strips, drug packaging materials and scales were found at the location, according to police.

Jeffrey Williams, 51, was charged with three counts of illegal possession of drugs, three counts of manufacturing and selling drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Norwich Police Department requests anyone who has further information to contact the Norwich Police Tip Line at 860-886-5561 or the NPD Narcotics Unit at 860-886-5561 ext. 3152.

Hartford, CT
