Pennsylvania State

Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

By Dan Alexander
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of...

Smarty Jones
2d ago

my girlfriend asked me to kiss her where it smells... so I drove her to new jersey... r.i.p. Rodney Dangerfield...

