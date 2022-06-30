Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

WOOLWICH — A Pennsylvania man who crossed the New Jersey Turnpike on foot after losing control of his motorcycle was struck and killed Thursday night. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Andrew M. Aaron, 48, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania hit a guardrail and wound up in the left shoulder near Exit 2 in Woolwich around 9:50 p.m. Aaron got up and crossed the two lanes of the road and was struck in the right lane by a Lexus.

WOOLWICH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO