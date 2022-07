Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said Sunday they extinguished at least four fires started Saturday night by fireworks, which are illegal in Contra Costa. According to district fire marshal Chris Bachman, one occurred near the parking lot of Highlands Elementary school in Pittsburg. The other three occurred in Antioch, the largest of which grew to two acres. No injuries were reported.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO