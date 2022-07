NPR's Shannon Bond speaks to Dr. Sanithia Williams about the concerns of Black abortion providers now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Black people and people in communities of color are expected to be the hardest hit as abortion bans sweep the country. But Black abortion providers are also worried about their futures and how the bans will affect their lives and livelihoods. Dr. Sanithia Williams is an abortion provider at the Alabama Women's Center for Reproductive Alternatives in Huntsville, Ala. Welcome to the show.

