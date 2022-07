Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identity five suspects who attacked a man while he was walking with his family in Glendale. The man was walking with two family members in the area of South Central Avenue and Americana Way, near the Americana At Brand, about 6:30 p.m. June 19 when they walked by the suspects “who were smoking and sitting at outside tables of a business,” according to the Glendale Police Department.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO