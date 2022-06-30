ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Asks ‘Who’s Ready’ for Hyde Park Performance With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Adele is gearing up for her upcoming shows at BST Hyde Park this weekend, and the 34-year-old gave a peek into her prep for the two-day run at the London festival.

“Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” she wrote alongside a slideshow of rehearsal photos, featuring the Grammy winner belting her heart out alongside her backing vocalists.

See Adele’s post via Instagram here.

Last week, the “Easy On Me” singer took to Twitter to reveal that an all-female lineup of artists — from Kacey Musgraves to Gabrielle — is slated to join her on her two-date run on July 1 and 2.

“The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!” she wrote on social media, sharing a poster for the festival as well as a black-and-white graphic of her with some of her guest performers. “An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!”

Also set to join Adele, Musgraves and Gabrielle are Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies,” added Adele, whose newest album 30 came out in November last year. The album blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the third No. 1 for the superstar, following 25 (10 weeks on top in 2015-16) and 21 (24 weeks in 2011-12).

More from Billboard

