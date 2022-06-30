Herrera Beutler Gains Endorsement of Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs

Jaime Herrera Beutler visits Riverside Park in Centralia following flooding in January.

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, has secured the endorsement of the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs (WACOPS) for her campaign to continue representing the 3rd Congressional District.

“Thank you for your interest in serving in public office,” wrote Teresa Taylor, executive director of WACOPS, in a June 24 letter. “I am pleased to inform you that the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs has chosen to endorse you in your congressional race. WACOPS is the oldest and largest organization in Washington advocating on behalf of rank-and-file peace officers throughout the state. Washington state law enforcement needs leadership at the federal level that is steadfast during these challenging times. We look forward to working with you on a variety of public safety issues and value your effort towards building constructive community and police relations. We hope you will seek our input on those matters as well as issues related to ongoing protection of collective bargaining rights, officer safety and personal liberties.”

Herrera Beutler, who is facing challengers from within the Republican Party in addition to Democrats, welcomed the endorsement in a statement.

“I’ve always made it a top priority to support the men and women of law enforcement as they put their lives on the line to protect our communities,” Herrera Beutler said. “To be endorsed by the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs is an honor, and I’ll continue doing everything I can in Congress to provide the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively."

The race for the 3rd Congressional District will be narrowed down to two candidates during the August primary election.