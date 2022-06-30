Holy Trinity to hold revival services July 12-14

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Coming to the West Indies’ Festival at Mill Point Park Sunday
The event is set to happen at Mill Point Park in Hampton on Sunday, July 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Let Freedom Ring!!
As July 4th approaches, people are gearing up to celebrate the annual Independence Day holiday in the Roanoke-Chowan area. Some events will be different than in previous years, while others will proceed as usual. The town of Ahoskie had to cancel their annual fireworks event planned for Monday. A warehouse...
Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Two new doctors to join Manteo family practice
Facility will also lose physician’s assistant next month. In a video message released on July 1, Outer Banks Hospital President Ronnie Sloan announced the pending arrival of two new full-time providers at the Outer Banks Family Medicine Practice in Manteo, where more than 2,400 patients recently learned they could no longer receive care because of a provider shortage.
City of Norfolk makes major investments in Park Place
Team Norfolk Boxing will have a permanent home in Park Place as the Economic Development Authority has under contract the purchase of the former Rosna Theatre on 35th Street.
Newport News provides hotels to Seaview residents forced to leave
Nathan Robinson says he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return home to Seaview to get the rest of his belongings.
VBPD reminds community of Do Not Tow program
Drivers then have between 8 a.m. and noon the following day to pick up their vehicles.
Businesses, beachgoers in Virginia Beach excited for July 4 weekend
Whether you’re grilling in your backyard or hanging out at the beach, this Fourth of July will be jam-packed with activities. One of the most popular areas in Hampton Roads will be the Oceanfront.
Residents of Seaview Lofts wonder what happens next as building's doors locked
After being given just two days to take their things and go, the 200 tenants of Seaview Lofts in Newport News are about to spend their second night away from their homes.
‘Tears of happiness’: 5-year-old survivor of deadly Currituck crash finally leaves hospital
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Kayden Johnson, a 5-year-old from Emporia, was the lone survivor of a two-vehicle crash on Caratoke Highway on March 25. After over three months in the hospital and three spine surgeries, Kayden is paralyzed from the waist down. Kayden’s grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, and the other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, were […]
Broke and Homeless: Home seller featured in 13News Now investigation remains legal owner, judge finds
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News judge ruled the home seller at the center of a 13News Now investigation remains the legal owner of some of the homes where his buyers now reside. Joey Chianese sells homes under the LLC "72019" to people in Hampton Roads. The structures...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton hosts Food Truck Day every other Wednesday
The lamb gyro was fantastic. So reported Hampton resident Shane Cowoski after he and his wife, Millie, enjoyed dinner from the eatery Pittsburgh Halal. And they didn’t have to venture too far from home. From 3 to 7 p.m. every other Wednesday, Food Truck Day is featured in the...
Chesapeake ice cream man providing sweet treats for 25 years
Greg Newton has owned his ice cream truck, "Hey Ice Cream Man," for 25 years. He's a true jokester with his customers and a true staple of the Chesapeake community.
Norfolk liquor store among 31 now open later
31 liquor stores across Virginia are now closing later Monday through Saturday, including one in Norfolk and two on the Eastern Shore.
Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: June 30, 2022
While there's plenty to do on the actual Fourth of July, many of you might want to start the celebration early this weekend — so News 3 is helping you plan ahead with three things you can do!
WAVY News 10
Norfolk PD respond to shooting on E. Ocean View Ave
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Norfolk. According to dispatch, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Ocean View Avenue, near Grove Avenue, around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male who sustained non life-threatening injuries. 10 On...
Man, woman injured in Pine Needles Circle shooting in Portsmouth
A man and a woman were injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.
No parking on lawn ordinance in city of Hampton begins July 1
Hampton Residents can't park on their front lawns starting July 1. Temporary parking during flooding, city-permitted events, street sweeping, while washing cars, or loading and unloading is allowed.
13newsnow.com
Mass stabbing at Virginia Beach bar
The incident happened just before 1a.m. Wednesday at Kelly's Tavern on Laskin Road.
New Portsmouth City Manager sworn in with no fan-fare, but lots of high hopes
Chapman will receive a $400,000 severance payment if she is fired without cause before this time next year. That severance amount will get cut in half if she is terminated after that date.
