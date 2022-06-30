ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Trinity to hold revival services July 12-14

Elder Marcus Etheridge, pastor of Weeping Mary Church of Christ, will be the preacher for revival at Holy Trinity Community Church on Road Street in Elizabeth July 12-14, starting at 7:30 p.m. nightly.

