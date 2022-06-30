ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning ticket for Powerball's $366.7 million jackpot sold in Vermont. Here's the tax bite for the winner

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ticket sold in Vermont matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night in Powerball. The cash option — which most jackpot winners choose instead of an annuity — is $208.5 million. Both federal and state taxes will be withheld, and more would likely be due at tax...

Blair Boyd
2d ago

Why the taxes is so high on winning lottery, the IRS does not want nobody to have no money. You shouldn't be paying no Taxes like some other countries, winners takes all. We you loose nobody giving back your money, so when you win , you should get all your money.I know you have some cyber bullies out there, everything they tried to opposed.When you are not working nobody giving you nothing and as,soon as you win a little money. The government want to taxed you, for what reason, you owes them no money at all.

Patty Barker
2d ago

the money the collects is suppose to go to schools. But yet we have unsecured schools!!! Shouldn't that money be used to keep our children safer.

Robert Jack
2d ago

it does not matter, with the upcoming, they no where it is going to be won. is most generally won up north. if you ever noticed. the big jack pots hardly ever won in our states! Maybe 1 or 2 million!

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL

