Taijuan Walker allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings on Monday against the Reds. He struck out nine and earned the win, moving to 7-2. Walker has pitched exceptionally well of late, and has now struck out at least nine batters in three of his last five starts. Although he generated just eight whiffs, he had a 31% CSW rate, and his lone blemish was a three-run home run to Brandon Drury. Walker isn't flashy but he now has a 2.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, and is a must-start option every time out. He will take on the Marlins next.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO