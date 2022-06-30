NBA Fan Shares Incredible Highlights Of The Potential 2023 No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama: "The Amount Of Teams We’ll See Tanking For This Man Next Season Is Going To Be Comical."
The talent pool in the NBA is ever-increasing. Recently, the 2022 NBA class was drafted to multiple teams across the league. Considered a draft class filled with multiple talents, it was understandable to see why many mock drafts were subject to change so frequently. Finally, it was Paolo Banchero...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0