NBA Fan Shares Incredible Highlights Of The Potential 2023 No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama: "The Amount Of Teams We’ll See Tanking For This Man Next Season Is Going To Be Comical."

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise is one of the most renowned in NBA history because they have captured 17 NBA championships and have had some of the best players of all time compete for them. Not to mention, the Purple and Gold had arguably the greatest duo ever with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant competing for the franchise. Together, they won 3 straight NBA titles thanks to their mix of size, skill, mentality, and physicality. Even today, we have not seen a better guard-center duo on the court together.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO