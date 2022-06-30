Men's haircut business opens in Waunakee

Sports Clips Haircuts, the nation's largest franchise dedicated to men's and boys' hair care, has opened in the Woodland Crest shopping center on Sarah Lane in Waunakee.

The new locally owned business is the latest of the franchises nearly 1,900 locations across the United States and Canada, according to an announcement from the company.

The new Sports Clubs will offers haircut services, including massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment with televised sports at each hair station and lobby.

Established in 1993, Sports Clubs began franchising in 1995. The company is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas.