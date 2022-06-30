ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Men's haircut business opens in Waunakee

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 2 days ago

Sports Clips Haircuts, the nation's largest franchise dedicated to men's and boys' hair care, has opened in the Woodland Crest shopping center on Sarah Lane in Waunakee.

The new locally owned business is the latest of the franchises nearly 1,900 locations across the United States and Canada, according to an announcement from the company.

The new Sports Clubs will offers haircut services, including massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment with televised sports at each hair station and lobby.

Established in 1993, Sports Clubs began franchising in 1995. The company is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Waunakee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Business
Waunakee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Waunakee, WI
nbc15.com

Poopsie! Beloit Sky Carp introduce new mascot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poopsie the Sky Carp is the latest resident of Beloit. The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that its new mascot would be named Poopsie. Fans who attended Friday’s game against South Bend at ABC Supply Stadium were introduced to Poopsie through a video at the end of the game.
BELOIT, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Jack Janicki

MADISON, Wis. -- Highlights of White Bear Lake (Minn.) 2023 combo guard Jack Janicki from Wisconsin's advanced camp. Janicki holds scholarship offers from Wake Forest, St. Thomas, Loyola (IL), Colorado State, and Harvard. He's also receiving interest from UW, Minnesota, Iowa, Santa Clara, and others. As a junior, Janicki averaged...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Clubs#Haircuts#Hairdo#Franchising
captimes.com

Silence returns to the isthmus as Madison airplanes move back to usual flight path

Planes will stop regularly flying over the isthmus after a Dane County Airport runway construction project wraps up on Friday. The airport’s main runway was closed for shoulder and lighting improvements over the past six weeks, meaning flights that typically landed in a north-south pattern were detoured along an alternative southwest-northeast route over the Capitol and Tenney-Lapham neighborhoods.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday. The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the...
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Jonathan Taylor returns to Toppers to give back to Madison community

MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor was back in Madison on Friday for a simple purpose: to give back. The Toppers franchisee held a meet-and-greet at a Madison area Toppers to help benefit the Lussier Community Education Center. Along with signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans, Taylor matched...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Concert on the water coming to Memorial Union Terrace next month

MADISON, Wis. — Live music returns to the Memorial Union Terrace next month, with a unique twist. Outdoor UW, Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Hoofer Outing Club are turning the stage around to face concert-goers floating on Lake Mendota for the first-ever Lakefront Live on July 14. Indie-pop band Sleeping Jesus will be performing starting at 6 p.m. and...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD said the incident at 2450 Atwood Ave. likely happened overnight. St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti, which contained “anti-’pro-life’ and anti-police” messages,...
MADISON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

USC and UCLA make B1G move to join Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers will have new opponents to face beginning in 2024 after the Big Ten Conference's big news leaked on Thursday. Beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year, UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten to compete in all sports. It will be the first time the conference added members since Rutgers and Maryland helped the Big Ten reach the Atlantic Ocean a few years ago. Nebraska and Penn State have also been added to the Big Ten since 1993.
WISCONSIN STATE
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
66
Followers
155
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy