On Monday, June 27, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop at Buc-ee’s in Crossville. Vicki Jones, age 64, had a revoked/suspended license from New York. When officers asked her to step out of the vehicle, she sped away. She led officers on a chase from Buc-ee’s back onto Interstate 40 and was spiked stripped and exited the Peavine exit. While running a red light and trying to get back onto the interstate, Jones exited the vehicle on foot and tried to flee the scene at the on-ramp. She was arrested and charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked suspended license, and failure to exercise due care.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO