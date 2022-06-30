ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Golden Corral Planned for Kissimmee

By Ross McWaters
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 2 days ago

Another location of the popular buffet Golden Corral is in the works for Kissimmee. What Now Orlando on Thursday connected with franchisee Eric Holm for details.

The proposed address for the new unit will be 7602 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Formerly at this address was a Sizzler unit that has been reported closed. The Golden Corral will neighbor other businesses like: Sakura, Ponderosa and IHop.

According to Holm, this unit has been in the works for years. They are preparing permits and finalizing agreements before starting construction. At this time, an opening date cannot be estimated.

Holm, who also franchises with Peach Valley Café, shared that he recently signed a lease for a unit in Celebration Pointe, in Gainesville.

A plan review for Kissimmee Golden Corral was filed with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation on June 20 and is still in process.



