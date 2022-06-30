ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tiger at Ohio zoo dies of COVID complications

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

A tiger at an Ohio zoo has died of health complications linked to COVID-19.

The 14-year-old feline, named Jupiter, died on Sunday after developing pneumonia caused by the virus, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said in a Facebook post Wednesday. Jupiter was receiving long-term treatment for chronic underlying illnesses, which made him more susceptible coronavirus, when his caretakers noticed a change in his behavior on June 22.

“He was not interested in eating, and was reluctant to stand, move or interact with keepers,” according to the post. “When this continued into the next day, Jupiter was anesthetized for examination and treatment.”

Despite extra care and treatment, the tiger’s symptoms persisted. Zookeepers said that while “he appeared stable, Jupiter passed away overnight.”

The zoo added that as a precaution, staff working with cats, great apes and mustelids — like otters and wolverines — will now be required to wear masks when within six feet of the animals because they “are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19.”

“Jupiter’s care team remembers him as a big and impressive tiger who loved fish, sleeping in the habitat’s cave, playing with cardboard boxes, and interacting with another favorite item—a 75-pound firehouse ‘plus sign’ that was heavy for keepers to move but something he carried around like it weighed nothing,” the zoo said.

“Jupiter will be greatly missed.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Uncle Finds Body Of Toddler Left Behind In The Family Car

A Georgia family is mourning the tragic loss of their toddler found dead inside a car after a family member went to a fast-food restaurant, according to WTVM. The uncle of Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, discovered the child at a fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus. Little Kendrick was left in the car for approximately two hours and 45 minutes and died due to asphyxiation, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office reports.
COLUMBUS, GA
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Health
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Zoo
Boston Globe

Their baby died. Then a Boston hospital lost the body.

Everleigh McCarthy was less than 2 weeks old when she died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2020. The police said her remains were “probably mistaken as soiled linen” and discarded. Everleigh Victoria McCarthy was born three months premature at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and...
BOSTON, MA
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Shenley: Attacked pregnant hedgehog dies with babies

A pregnant hedgehog that was attacked by a group of youths has died along with her three babies. Police said several boys were seen kicking the animal and throwing stones at it in Shenley in Hertfordshire at about 19:00 BST on 20 June. London Colney Hedgehog Rescue, where she was...
ACCIDENTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy