USC & UCLA officially joining Big Ten

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WKBN) – USC and UCLA have been notified that their application to join the Big Ten has been accepted. The schools will begin play in 2024.

The official announcement was released by both athletic departments on Thursday night.

The Big Ten Conference voted to accept both schools as full members of the conference effective August 2, 2024, enabling both schools to remain in the Pac-12 Conference for the duration of the Pac-12’s existing media rights agreements.

The Big Ten released the following statement Thursday evening:

“As the national leader in academics and athletics for over 126 years, the Big Ten Conference has historically evaluated its membership with the collective goal to forward the academic and athletic mission for student-athletes under the umbrella of higher education,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren stated. “The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block. I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.” Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner

The addition of USC and UCLA increases the Big Ten membership to 16 teams.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating a new media rights deal that could be worth billions of dollars.

