Perhaps the answer was right in front of us all along. “I find it difficult to hire people that you don’t really know,” Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman told the media in regards to who he might hire as the successor to former head coach Jeff Blashill. He elaborated further by mentioning that he prefers to hire individuals that have worked with him and know how he likes things to be done.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO