Elmira, NY

Art gallery grand opening tomorrow in Elmira

By Jack McShane
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist Julian Raven’s art gallery will have it’s grand opening to the public tomorrow at 11 a.m. at 714 Baldwin Street in Elmira.

The paintings range from all different types of artistic styles including impressionism and expressionism and will all be on display starting tomorrow.

Moving wall now on display in Eldridge Park

To see the listings of all the paintings visit Julian Raven | Saatchi Art

Raven also has a new book out called “Odious and Cerberus” detailing his journey as an immigrant from England to where he is now. He talked about the wide range of emotions that people will feel when they read it.

“It’s a powerful book, it’s funny, it’s entertaining, it’s revealing. When you talk about the Smithsonian institution, it is an enigma, nobody I speak to directly has any clue what it is and so I’ve done three years of research and history and background and legal wrangling and it’s a fascinating account of what this mysterious institution is all about”, said Raven.

He will be holding a book signing on July 4th at noon at his art studio.

To purchase the book, go to his official amazon page here.

