Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Choi started against a lefty on Wednesday, but he's taking a seat against the Blue Jays' southpaw a day later. Isaac Paredes is covering first base and batting fifth. Josh Lowe is replacing Choi in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth. Harold Ramirez is at designated hitter and batting third.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO