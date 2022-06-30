ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US court dismisses Scottsdale v. FAA lawsuit

Daily Independent
Scottsdale’s fight to have flight paths to and from Sky Harbor International Airport reevaluated has come to a disappointing close after several years of legal battle.

On June 24, the United States Court of Appeals for the district of Columbia dismissed Scottsdale’s petition for lack of standing.

Scottsdale petitioned for review of the FAA’s decision to approve certain east-bound flight paths out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, claiming the FAA did not adequately consider the environmental and historical-resource consequences of those flight paths.

“But we cannot reach the merits of those claims because Scottsdale has not established that it has standing to bring its petition,” the court opinion filed by Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker.

Walker was one of three judges the case was before; the other two are circuit judge Robert L. Wilkins and Senior Circuit Judge A. Raymond Randolph.

The issue of FAA’s flight path changes dates back to 2014, when the Administration implemented a new satellite GPS system known as “NextGen” for guiding arriving and departing aircraft to and from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

Where air traffic had formerly been dispersed over predominately unpopulated areas many miles away, arriving and departing planes were now compressed and moved into narrow and undeviating “highways” directly over densely populated communities.

In 2015, the city of Phoenix successfully won a court judgment against the FAA for a similar complaint as Scottsdale.

In March 2020, Scottsdale took its case to the United States Court of Appeals.

Since then, Scottsdale has been paying an outside legal team from California, Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampi, to assist the city attorney’s office in its suit.

In September 2021, the town of Fountain Hills, Salt-River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and Fort McDowell Yavapi Nation filed a notice of intent to file an amicus curiae brief.

Independent archives show Scottsdale approved a $175,000 contract with Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl for representation in the FAA suit in August 2020. In December 2021, an additional $90,000 was approved, citing the case’s complexity and the length of unsuccessful mediation between the parties.

In total, Scottsdale has paid $265,000 for attorneys’ fees and costs throughout the D.C. Circuit proceedings.

Details of dismissal

The Scottsdale v. FAA case was argued on March 21, and decided June 24, court documents show.

Ultimately, Judge Walker says this case turned on an element about injury-in-fact.

“To satisfy that requirement, a petitioner such as Scottsdale must point to ‘evidence sufficient to support its standing to seek review,’” Walker stated.

The case outlines that Scottsdale claimed the FAA’s approval of east-bound flight paths injured the city because planes flying along those paths produce noise and pollution on property it owns. While this type of harm could give Scottsdale standing, the city has not identified evidence showing that it has suffered that harm.

“It has directed us to no study measuring noise increases from new flight paths over city-owned property. It has not even brought forth a declarant who stood on city-owned property at a specific time and heard a disruptive noise from a plane flying along one of the challenged flight paths,” Walker stated.

When Scottsdale says that the new flight paths make disruptive noise and increase pollution, it does so in “the most conclusory way,” Walker states, adding that the city attorney’s declaration identifies several city-owned places and says there is now more noise than ever before.

“That however, is not enough to establish standing,” Walker states. “The declaration lays no foundation for its assertions. Nor does it refer to any specific flight that causes specific harm to specific property.”

The case states that the FAA studied whether noise levels rose after the new flight paths were approved and found no recordable noise increases in Scottsdale.

Walker closes by stating that Scottsdale’s own expert report “hurts Scottsdale more than it helps” as the report describes planes destined for, or leaving from, local airports other than Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“...and it notes that some of those planes fly underneath the flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor. So any noise problems in Scottsdale might be the result of unchallenged flight paths to and from other airports.”

Daily Independent

