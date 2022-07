Walker, Wallace & Emerson Realty is pleased to welcome Jeremy Spurlin to its real estate team. Jeremy was born and raised in Polk County. He is a true local and loves the area. His family has worked and lived here for generations so you could say “he knows it like the back of his hand.” He and Tiffany raise their 4-year-old daughter here and according to Jeremy “plain and simple, we love it here. There is no other place I’d rather call home than right here. This is paradise.”

