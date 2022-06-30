ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: 40-Second Minnesota Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests

By Chuck Wood
 4 days ago
A new traffic cam video out of the Twin Cities shows a 40-second pursuit coming to a calm end. What stood out for me is how the trooper took control of the situation and was able to end the pursuit quickly and safely. His driving skills are impressive too....

wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park fireworks accident turns fatal

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An accident involving fireworks only 90 minutes into July 4th has turned fatal. At 1:30 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers, along with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Ambulance Paramedics, responded to a park in the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North for a report of a firework that had exploded in a person's face.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

Minneapolis has issued a plea to residents to refrain from calling 911 if they have noise complaints about fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The city issued an advisory on Sunday, noting that on the typical July 4th evening Minneapolis' 911 operators receives "hundreds of calls per hour, most of which are related to fireworks noise complaints."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband committed suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
kvrr.com

4 bodies found, potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (KVRR) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hugo garage fire likely caused by fireworks

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities say a garage fire that occurred northwest of the Twin Cities over the weekend was likely caused by fireworks.It happened Saturday night in Hugo. The Hugo Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the house."If you choose to use legal fireworks, make sure you're following all safety precautions to keep yourself and those around you out of harm's way," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.The fire department reminded people to fully extinguish fireworks before disposing of them, and to not attempt to re-ignite fireworks that don't go off.
HUGO, MN
CBS News

2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.
CBS News

Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kelo.com

Authorities in Minnesota searching for 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) — Police in Northfield, Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 6-year-old Elle Ragin in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A search is underway in Northfield for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin.Investigators said they found the body of Ragin's mother, Lisa Wade, on Saturday when a relative called and requested a welfare check at her townhouse. Law enforcement believe Wade may have been involved in her child's disappearance and Ragin could be in danger."I think everyone is just worried, everyone wants to find the little girl and find out what happened," neighbor Julie Olamza said.Those who lived near the little girl and her mother in Northfield came home to a crime scene with roads taped off since 39-year-old Wade...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man dies in apparant drowing on Lake Washington

A man died in an apparant drowning on Lake Washington Friday. The body of Alan Jonathan Noy, 45, was recovered from the water. Family members told investigators Noy had left the residence on a pontoon boat at about 6 p.m. the previous evening to go to the Westwood Bar & Grill. Friday morning, family members were unable to find Noy at the home. They began searching for him and found the pontoon floating in the weeds about 30 to 40 feet from the dock.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police budget expands after George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department's budget has expanded despite calls to reduce funding for law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's death.The Star Tribune reported Saturday that the department currently has a $196 million budget, up about $3 million from the beginning of 2020.Floyd, a Black man, died that May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident prompted nationwide protests with rallying cries of "defund the police." Elected officials trimmed the department's budget and then slowly added the money back until this year they exceeded previous amounts, bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief aid.City budget experts say costs have risen, including raises and retention bonuses approved as part of a new union contract. The city is requiring the department to pay more into the self-insurance fund to cover a range of legal and other claims. And even though the agency has lost about 260 officers city officials still budget for an average of 756 to 750 officers. The city charter requires a police force with a minimum number of officers based on population.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove police working to figure out who left flyers with hate propaganda across town

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Authorities in the southeast metro are working to figure out who left flyers filled with hate propaganda in driveways across Cottage Grove. The local police department says that while the information in the flyers isn't illegal, the flyers were "disturbing.""Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period," said Chief Pete Koerner in a statement Saturday. "The information contained in these flyers does not represent what we stand for as a police department or a community."The flyers directed people to a group that is linked to white supremacy, police say. What exactly was written on the flyers was not released. Investigators are asking homeowners to look at their security systems to see if they captured the person (or persons) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-439-9381. Cottage Grove is a Twin Cities suburb located roughly 13 miles southeast of St. Paul. 
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 20-26

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 20-26. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 22: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
