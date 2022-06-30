Mayor Scott signs Police Accountability Board bill into law
(WEAA)—On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Police Accountability Board into law. He was joined by several city officials, including Councilman Mark Conway...www.weaa.org
How bout accountability for Marylin Mosby releasing criminals that drag cops half to death with stolen cars?
Great, so what about accountability for the criminals that run out city streets. If they let the police do their job and states attorney actually unforced the laws. Maybe Bloodmore City wouldn't be a killing ground. #LETS GO BRANDON SCOTT 👏
should have accountability law for the states attorney's office
