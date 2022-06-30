ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Scott signs Police Accountability Board bill into law

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)—On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Police Accountability Board into law. He was joined by several city officials, including Councilman Mark Conway...

Comments / 26

Love muffin
2d ago

How bout accountability for Marylin Mosby releasing criminals that drag cops half to death with stolen cars?

Reply(5)
14
GODHELPUS
2d ago

Great, so what about accountability for the criminals that run out city streets. If they let the police do their job and states attorney actually unforced the laws. Maybe Bloodmore City wouldn't be a killing ground. #LETS GO BRANDON SCOTT 👏

Reply
3
T.C.A 75
2d ago

should have accountability law for the states attorney's office

Reply(2)
11
 

Business Monthly

2022 Anne Arundel County Primary Election Voters’ Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly asked Anne Arundel County candidates running in the 2022 Primary Election to provide responses to a short questionnaire. Their unedited responses follow. This Voters’ Guide includes only the candidates running in the primary election. For candidates who did not respond, their campaign website identified on their candidacy application is listed instead.
