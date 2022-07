NBA free agency is here! James Harden opted out of his $47.3 million option to become a free agent. However, he is reportedly open to take a team-friendly deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers and add more pieces to help Joel Embiid. Harden is coming off a underwhelming playoffs performance and while he is eligible for a max-contract, he is open for a smaller salary. Joy Taylor breaks down what this shows about Harden at the later point of his career.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO