Can we make a trade? Can we trade our weak, ineffective, sign-everything-put-in-front-of-him, take-responsibility-for-nothing "leader" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a strong, take-charge, loved-by-the-people, real leader?

I was always told that the captain of a ship takes responsibility for anything on his watch. Ours points his finger at anything and everything else.

BILL FREETHY

Aydlett