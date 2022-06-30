ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Performed ‘Daydream Believer’ Together After Davy Jones Died

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Davy Jones performed vocals on The Monkees ‘ “ Daydream Believer .” Jones discussed what it was like performing the song decades after its release. In addition, The Monkees’ Peter Tork revealed why he performed the song as a duet with Micky Dolenz after Jones’ death.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

What Davy Jones thought about performing The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ decades after its release

During a 2008 interview with the Herald Tribune , Jones said he loved being in the spotlight. “That’s my job,” he said. “I always get a thrill being on stage.”

Jones enjoyed meeting fans in public. “That’s my reward for being Davy Jones from The Monkees,” he said. “I only have to talk at the airport and people turn around and go, ‘It’s Davy Jones.’ Who wouldn’t love that?”

Jones enjoyed singing “Daydream Believer” and other Monkees hits with his band. “And when we go out and sing ‘Daydream Believer,’ ‘I’m a Believer,’ ‘ Last Train to Clarksville ,’ ‘Pleasant Valley Sunday,’ ‘ Valerie ,’ and ‘ I Wanna Be Free ,’ all these tunes, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xvqeSJlgaNk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: The Monkees’ Davy Jones Sang a Song in ‘The Brady Bunch Movie’ and Its Writer Hated It

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork each performed Davy Jones songs on tour

The Monkees continued to perform “Daydream Believer” on tour after Jones’ death in 2012. During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone , Tork discussed duetting with Dolenz. “If you stop to think about it, there are six pairs in a quartet,” Tork said. “Micky and I have the closest musical sensibilities of any of the pairs.”

Tork discussed how he and Dolenz divided up songs on the setlist. “On this tour, I’m singing a lot of songs,” he said. “We divide the Davy songs in two, though we’re doing ‘Daydream Believer’ in unison. Interacting with Micky onstage is just a joy.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NDjMP7aYYFQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: The Monkees’ Davy Jones Said the United States ‘Embraces’ Talent More Than His Native England

How ‘Daydream Believer’ and its parent album performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Daydream Believer” became a massive hit for The Monkees. For four weeks, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 . “Daydream Believer” stayed on the chart for 16 weeks altogether. The band released the song on the album The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees . The album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 50 weeks. It was the group’s first album that didn’t top the chart.

The Official Charts Company reports “Daydream Believer” was a hit in the United Kingdom too. In the 1960s, it reached No. 5 in the U.K. and stayed on the chart for 17 weeks. In 2012, the song hit No. 69 for one week. Meanwhile, The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees did not chart in the U.K.

“Daydream Believer” is a classic song — and it lived on after Jones’ death.

RELATED: Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and The Carpenters Lost the Chance to Record Three Dog Night’s ‘An Old Fashioned Love Song’ 1st

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tork
Person
Micky Dolenz
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkees#Daydream Believer#The Herald Tribune
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

128K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy